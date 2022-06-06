CONNEAUT — The MS: Escape to the Lake returned to Conneaut Township Park on Sunday as several hundred riders completed a two-day bike ride to raise funds to fight Multiple Sclerosis.
Derrick Brown, 31, of Mercer, Pa., rode through the large inflatable finish line and was immediately greeted by friends. The ride was especially personal to the newly diagnosed MS patient.
“This is the first time [doing the ride] since I was diagnosed,” Brown said. He said his aunt also has the disease.
“I start treatment next week. ...This is personal,” Brown said of his completing the ride.
Steve Skolnik, of New Galilee, Pa., said he was happy to help the cause but is passionate about riding his bike. “I just love riding bike and it is for a good cause,” he said.
Haven Chambers, an event specialist for the Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter of the National MS Society, said some riders finished only the first leg of the event on Saturday, while about 200 completed the second on Saturday. She said there were about 380 riders over the two days, with ridders getting people to sponsor them for the ride
Peg Tuttle and Linda Thompson represented the Conneaut Area Chamber of Commerce, passing out literature and maps to the riders who might consider returning to Conneaut for a vacation.
“We came here to reach out for the business community,” Tuttle said.
The event started in Portersville, PA., on Saturday with riders staying overnight in Greenville and ended Sunday at the lower pavilion at Conneaut Township Park. The event concluded in Conneaut for many years, but the ride was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
The riders were then bused back to Pennsylvania after the completion of the ride.
The event raises thousands of dollars to fight MS and to help those living with the disease, Chambers said.
