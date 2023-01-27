ASHTABULA — Couples seeking wedding transportation, flowers and a photo booth can make one stop to meet all those needs.
Richmond Transportation has been operating a wedding transportation business for more than a decade and added Capitena’s Floral and Gift Shoppe in 2022.
The transportation options are many and varied.
“We transport the bride and groom and the wedding party. We take them [to the marriage site] and drop them off at their hall,” said Lisa Richmond, owner.
Richmond says the company also offers guest transportation to facilities where the wedding, reception or other events are planned.
“We have a 12-passenger limousine party vehicle and a 32-person party bus,” she said.
There are other vehicles to transport people if there is a greater need, Richmond said. She said the Jolly Trolley is also available.
The service is also popular for pre-wedding activities. Richmond said bachelor and bachelorette parties are a growing business. She said pre-wedding “spa” trips are gaining popularity.
“We can take them locally or to Cleveland,” she said.
The floral option is now a possibility as the two businesses are located side by side on Main Avenue in Ashtabula.
“We can provide all three services. We are going to have a discount [if the three options are purchased],” she said.
Richmond Transportation is at 5456 Main Ave., No. 100, Ashtabula. Call 440-964-9403 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.