ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Barbecue companies from across the Midwest have taken over the lower portion of Lake Shore Park for the 2023 Rib Burn-Off.
The annual event is a way to give back to the community and gather people for a weekend of fun, said Ashtabula Township Park Commissioner Brian Hubbard. He said any proceeds go back into a fund to make the festival happen the following year.
The barbecue companies travel across the country to sell their unique eating options. The park commission also sells corn on the cob every year.
"We start with 160 dozen [ears of corn], and if we need more, we order it," Hubbard said while taking a break at the corn stand.
He said the event got off to a good start on Friday evening with great weather and a visit from 50 jeeps from the Ashtabula County Off Road Club. Hubbard said the festival continued Sunday.
The Sticky Fingers Disc Golf Club had a tournament scheduled, and the Kids Zone opened for children's amusement, according to festival organizers.
Bobby Hayes and the H20 Band were scheduled to perform, followed by Good Question, who closed the event.
The Classic Car Cruise was also scheduled for Sunday, Hubbard said.
Austin's Texas Lightning Barbecue is one of the vendors in town for the event. Paul Myers of Terre Haute, Ind., has been on the road since April rolling from California to New Hampshire to share ribs with thousands of people.
Myers said he has been on the road during summers for 19 years. He said the operation picks up ribs at various suppliers or purchases them from vendors at larger shows throughout the country.
"I love traveling, I love meeting people. I love being on the shores of Lake Erie," he said of what keeps him going.
