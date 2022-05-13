JEFFERSON — Members of the Ashtabula County Public Defender’s Office, county elected officials and others gathered to celebrate the new Ashtabula County Public Defender’s Office on Thursday.
The office moved to its new location, at 22 East Jefferson Street, around the start of 2022, said Public Defender Megan Brunarski.
The new office, formerly a Key Bank branch, is three or four times the size of their old location on State Road, she said.
“It’s a lot more room to work, to grow,” Brunarski said. “We have plenty of storage space.”
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the Public Defender’s office was forced to move after the building on State Road was purchased.
The new office is also only a block from the Ashtabula County Courthouse.
“We don’t have to commute to court anymore, which is wonderful,” Brunarski said. “It cuts down on our travel time, so we have more time in the office, more time to work on cases.”
She said she can also come back to the office and work while juries are deliberating, instead of waiting in the courthouse.
“There’s been a lot of really great things as a result being in this space, in terms of convenience,” Brunarski said.
The Public Defender’s office also recently transitioned from being overseen by an independent corporation to being a county office.
Brunarski said the transition has been seamless.
“We have had a lot of support from everybody involved in the transition,” she said. “That includes the county commissioners, the auditor, my staff. Everybody was just tremendously helpful in getting us over here.”
The corporation that previously oversaw the office also helped to make sure the new office was set up with furniture, she said.
“It’s been exciting to be in this space. We’ve enjoyed it and we’re looking forward to the future,” Brunarski said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro read a proclamation to dedicate the new office, and thanked everyone for attending the event.
Eleventh District Appeals Court Judge John Eklund spoke at the event.
“I’m here because I see first hand, at the appellate level, the work that the people in this office do,” he said. “And I want to tell you that they’re smart people. They do a great job of representing their clients.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.