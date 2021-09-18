ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Lake Shore Park was packed on Friday night as the annual park-sponsored Rib Burn-Off began with hot food and entertainment.
"We were swamped. A lot more than normal," said Ashtabula Township Park Commissioner Brian Hubbard.
He said people have been cooped up with the pandemic and looking to end the summer with some fun.
The park sponsors the event annual as a gift to the community, Hubbard said.
"Just an end-of-summer community event to visit with your friends," he said.
A variety o rib operations are in town for the event and are joined by local participant Paradise Ribs. After Hours Ribs, Austin Texas Ribs, BG's Main and Mojo's are among the rib vendors joined by another 10 vendors selling a variety of items including chocolate-covered cheesecake.
"It's been good. They slammed us yesterday," said John Caldwell of After Hours Ribs, which is based in Orrville. He said they were surprised at the Friday evening crowd.
Derek Ellinger, a grill master from MoJo's in Manchester and brother of owner Damian Riffle, said it was a bit of a slow start on Friday evening but got busier as the evening went on.
"The people love the hog troughs and the ribs," Ellinger said of the hot items at his booth.
The event is scheduled to continue today with the Ernest T. Band performing from 1 to 4 p.m., the Classic Car Show from 4 to 8 p.m. and Good question from 5 go 8 p.m.
