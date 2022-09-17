ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — The Ernest T Band got the crowd jumping on Saturday afternoon at the 19th annual Lake Shore Park Rib Burn-Off.
The event officially got rolling on Friday evening under clear skies and gorgeous weather, said Brian Hubbard, an Ashtabula Township Park commissioner who helps organize the event every year.
He said the event is designed to allow people to enjoy the end of summer and come out and visit some neighbors before colder weather drives people indoors for the winter.
The event is free and all the money earned from selling corn and other parts of the party stays right with the event.
"We put all the money back into the next year," he said.
The Rib Burn-Off is scheduled to continue today with the Sticky Fingers Disc Golf competition at 10 a.m. and kick into full gear around 1 p.m. with "Aftermath" playing on the lower pavilion stage.
Car enthusiasts can get their automotive fix from 4 to 8 p.m. with the Classic Car Cruise and "Good Question" is scheduled to play at 5 p.m.
A variety of barbecue choices are available with local and national vendors selling their barbecue. Judging of the barbecue entries is scheduled for 4 p.m. with the public picking a People's Choice winner of the best ribs and the best sauce.
The Covered Bridge Festival judging team will pick first, second and third places as well.
Chris Mramor brought her granddaughter Cassie Lhotsky, 3, of Mentor to the event and the pair danced up a storm to the band on stage.
"She does like music," Mramor said.
Doug Gawriluk of Austin's Lightning Barbecue, based in Naperville, Ill., was busy feeding hungry customers after a summer of roaming the country to 18 different events from Nevada to the East Coast.
"We are glad to be serving world-class ribs to the people of Ashtabula," he said.
Gariluk's partner, Paul Myers, has been roaming the country every summer for the last 18 years.
"We built this thing ourselves," he said of a trailer that is converted into a cooking area.
Hubbard said 160 dozen ears of corn were purchased to sell this weekend.
