Members of law enforcement are encouraging those who plan to carry concealed weapons under Ohio’s constitutional carry law, which goes into effect on Monday, to familiarize themselves with the law, and its requirements.
Geneva Police Chief John Camper said people should read the law. Doing so would let them know how to act when interacting with police.
“There hasn’t been a whole lot of education on the subject from the state,” Camper said. “I would encourage everyone to read the law and go from there.”
People carrying concealed weapons are no longer required to immediately inform police that they are armed, but must answer truthfully if they are asked that question by law enforcement.
Camper said the department will not change how it approaches the public.
“I don’t think anything like that is warranted at this point,” he said.
Conneaut Police Chief Michael Colby said his officers will start traffic stops with asking people if they are armed.
“Other than that, we’ve had to put some signage up here at the City Hall building, about concealed carry, as well as knives, too,” Colby said.
It is still prohibited to carry a concealed weapon in a business with a sign prohibiting carrying concealed firearms, Colby said.
“Some people think that, because they have a concealed carry permit, they can just carry wherever they want,” he said. “That’s just not true.”
Colby warned that carrying a concealed weapon in Pennsylvania without a concealed carry permit is still a crime.
Laws regarding handling of rifles or shotguns in vehicles haven’t changed, he said.
“The weapon and the ammunition cannot be accessible at the same time,” he said.
Sheriff Bill Niemi encouraged people to read up on the law.
“Regardless of the recent change in Ohio’s concealed carry, deadly weapons are still prohibited in buildings like the courthouse,” Niemi said.
Niemi said he recommends anyone who decides to carry a concealed weapon takes a safety course in how to handle firearms, in order to avoid potential accidents.
Niemi suggested anyone carrying a weapon who gets pulled over should let the officer know, and keep their hands visible at all times.
The new law won’t change how Sheriff’s Deputies interact with the public, Niemi said. They have been trained in the new law, he said.
People going over state lines with a concealed weapon will still need a CCW permit, Niemi said. “That’s what people need to know, is it only pertains to Ohio, not any other states,” he said.
