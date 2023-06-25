NORTH KINGSVILLE — Water rescue teams worked late into the evening to assist boaters about four miles out in Lake Erie, said Kyle Adkins, a captain with the North Kingsville Fire Department.
Adkins said the call came in at 8:51 p.m. regarding boaters in distress with one boater in the water and one in the boat. He said the Ashtabula County Water Rescue team was called and responded to the scene.
Adkins said U.S. Coast guard vessels and boats from many different fire and rescue departments responded to the scene.
The operation was still going at 10:31 p.m. with on-shore headquarters at the intersection of Englewood and Overlook, which is located about a half-mile east of the Route 193-Lake Road intersection on the lake shore.
The water rescue boats came from numerous county departments including Rome, Conneaut, Saybrook, Wayne and Northwest Ambulance, Adkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.