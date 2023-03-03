ASHTABULA — Renew Partners LLC, along with JCI Contractors and Miller Realty, will host an open house at the historic Castle Block building on Center Street in downtown Ashtabula.
The open house will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and will be open to the public.
“It will be a great way for the community to come together and see a piece Ashtabula’s past made new,” said Shawn Neece, a founding member of Renew Partners.
Anyone who attends will be able to tour the finished commercial spaces, view the model apartment on the ground floor, talk with the developers and realtors, enter a raffle for prizes from local businesses, and enjoy food from a local food truck.
Renew Partners LLC focuses on the development and adaptive reuse of historic buildings throughout Ashtabula, Lake, Cuyahoga, and Geauga counties.
They’ve worked on the Castle Block project for nearly two years.
With a price tag of $4 million, the project was financed by Erie Bank, along with state and federal historic tax credits.
The Castle Block was built along Center Street by Henry Lawton Morrison in 1898. Morrison was a dry goods merchant who was a founding director of the Farmers National Bank and the PY&A Railroad. He also served four terms as mayor.
Morrison occupied various buildings on Main Avenue before building the Castle Block plaza. He named the building after his wife, Nancy Pamela Castle.
In addition to Castle Block, Renew’s portfolio includes marquee historic buildings, industrial buildings, and commercial buildings.
JCI Contractors is a commercial and industrial building firm with experience in historical renovation, office, retail, education, health care, government, hotel, auto dealerships, and multi-family housing construction.
They have completed hundreds of projects ranging from small renovations to multi-million-dollar structures.
For more information, go to www.renewptr.com or www.jcibuilds.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.