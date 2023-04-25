PAINESVILLE — Renew Partners LLC, along with JCI Contractors and the city of Painesville will host a ceremonial ground-breaking to kick off construction of new student housing for Lake Erie College.
The developers, Shawn Neece, Warren Vickers, Chuck Borsukoff, Charlie Borsukoff, and Stanley Glasky will be joined by City Manager Doug Lewis, and members of Painesville City Council at 11 a.m. Thursday at the soon-to-be renovated Historic Chase Bank building.
“The city of Painesville is excited to see that Renew Partners and JCI Contractors have started the student housing project for Lake Erie College students at the Historic Chase Bank building,” Lewis said. “We look forward to having students in Historic Downtown Painesville.”
Although the event is being held on Thursday, the old Chase Bank building has been an active construction site for months, with Phase 1 planned to be completed by Aug. 1 — in time for fall semester.
Renew Partners LLC is a development and management company focused on the development and adaptive reuse of historic buildings throughout Ashtabula, Lake, Cuyahoga, and Geauga counties.
Their portfolio includes the former Hotel Ashtabula and the historic Castle Block building, both in downtown Ashtabula.
In December, Renew Partners made the cut for the Brownfield Remediation Program and was awarded the full $812,900 requested for the Carlisle-Allen remodeling project, also in downtown Ashtabula.
The Carlisle-Allen building originally opened as a department store in 1927, and was home to Ashtabula’s first elevator, but now is completely abandoned and deteriorated. Renew aims to remake the historic building into a mixed-use, multi-family and commercial complex.
JCI Contractors is a commercial and industrial building firm with experience in historical renovation, office, retail, education, health care, government, hotel, auto dealerships, and multi-family housing construction. They have completed hundreds of projects ranging from small renovations to multi-million-dollar buildings.
For more information, go to www.renewptr.com or www.jcibuilds.com.
