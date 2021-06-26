HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP – The Western Reserve Model Yacht Club is well into a second year competing at Spire Institute.
The remote control sailboat enthusiasts meet twice a week to test their skills in a pond near the main entrance of Spire Institute. The group meets at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.
Rick Lawler of Perry is the commodore of the club and says the facility is a great place to sail because of the wind patterns in the area.
"The wind has been fantastic [during the last year]. ... To come out here is a blessing," he said.
On Saturday there were nine races in a larger boat division and nine with smaller boats. Lawler said scores are kept throughout the season for an overall champion.
Lawler said practice is an important part of the racing experience and knowing the rules of sailing is extraordinarily important. The U.S. Sailing Association rules are used by the club and and are similar to sailing large boats on open water regarding which vessel has the right of way at a given time.
The sailboats are powered only by the wind available where the race occurs, Lawler said. He said a club member is appointed race director each week and that person is responsible for setting up the course.
"You don't want to screw up," said Brad Ferrell, also of Perry, who was race director on Saturday.
He said there have been Zoom sessions to ensure people know the rules before coming to compete.
Ferrell said the course turning points are marked by large numbers in the water and the course is determined based on the direction of the wind.
Lawler said there will be an open house at Toy-N-Hobby next week for potential racers to check out possible sailboats to purchase.
