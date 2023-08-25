PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Historical Society will host its annual Log Cabins Days on Sept. 9 and 10 at Blakeslee Log Cabin on Seven Hills Road.
The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. both days.
Attendees can take a horse-drawn wagon ride, see historic crafts in-the-making, such as blacksmithing and wool spinning. There will be opportunities to learn how to forage wild food, and all about monarch butterflies.
No one is expected to leave hungry, with homemade pulled pork sandwiches, grilled corn on the cob, homemade pies and bean soup on the menu.
Returning this year are the popular horse-drawn wagon rides, offered by Ralph Rice of Riceland Meadows in Jefferson. Rice farms his land using Suffolk draft horses, a historic breed appropriate for homesteading.
“I’m excited to teach festival-goers all about my animals and sustainable farming,” he said.
Blacksmith Claar Butcher returns with his travel forge and irons to demonstrate timeless skills.
John Wright, Jr. of Red Beet Row education farm, will offer foraging walks identifying wild food and medicine growing on the grounds.
Terrie Schultz, a 20-plus year Log Cabin Days veteran, returns teaching wood burning and carving.
Sandy Rill will shows off a pottery firing technique, lighting her handmade goods on fire.
Linda Porcello will give a monarch butterfly presentation at 1 p.m. both days.
The handcrafts on display at this year’s event include:
• Pit-Fired Pottery and Sculpture
• Spinning Wheel and Alpaca Fleece
• Quilting
• Rope Baskets, Braided Rope
• Woodcrafts
• Candles and Corn Husk Dolls
• Handmade Soaps
• Blacksmithing
• Wood Carving and Burning
There will be a genealogy table hosted by Carrie Wimer, local History/Genealogy/Archives Coordinator at Ashtabula County District Library. Wimer teaches genealogical research.
Historian Dave Snyder will be showing off some of his local artifacts and arrowhead collection on Sunday.
The Blakeslee Log Cabin, 441 Seven Hills Road, turned 213 this year and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It has been an Ashtabula County Historical Society property since 1989, when society volunteers began restoring the cabin.
Some of the logs had to be replaced where a kitchen was added to the west side of the cabin by one of the three previous owners. Other logs had disintegrated from rot and insect infestation.
Nevertheless, the cabin is mostly original and provides a ticket to the county’s pioneer times during Log Cabin Days.
The Blakeslee family built the cabin, but they were not the first to settle in Plymouth Township. When John G. Blakeslee and his family arrived from New England in 1810 and settled on a small plot of the 840 acres he owned, Plymouth Township did not exist — the land was part of Ashtabula Township. Plymouth Township came about in 1838, named after Plymouth, Conn.
The honor of being the first permanent settler goes to Samuel White, who settled in 1806. More families from Plymouth Hollow, Conn. followed throughout the next four years, including Zadock Mann, Joseph and Warner Mann, John and Asher Blakeslee, Lynus Hall, Titus Seymour, David Warren, Elias C. Upson and others.
The settlers held the first Episcopal church service west of the Allegheny Mountains in the Blakeslee Log Cabin. Zadock Mann was the lay leader. The group later formed St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Ashtabula.
Julia Whalen, a descendant of the Blakeslee family, bought the property in 1871 for $700. In 1902, an immigrant, Micheli Sorbo, purchased the cabin and his family owned it until January 1989.
The cabin survived construction of Route 11, railroad tracks, the Ohio Department of Transportation garage and residential housing. For more than 200 years, it has been part of Plymouth Township.
