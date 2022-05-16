JEFFERSON — After two years of online fundraising, the Relay for Life of Ashtabula County will be in person on June 25 at Giddings Park.
Relay for Life events are planned throughout the United States every year to fight cancer through the American Cancer Society. The money is used for research, education and to assist local patients fighting the disease,
“We are excited,” said Tricia Nagle, the lead organizer for the event. The local Relay for Life was forced to occur virtually in 2020 and a drive-by event for survivors in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nagle said the sponsors for the event are up over the last two years, and people are looking forward to having the event in a new location. She said after two years the planned scheduling of the event did not work with the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds, so the event is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Giddings Park.
“I think it is a new year and a new us,” Nagle said of the move. She said the length of the event was also shortened so people who have COVID -19 concerns or want to sleep in their own beds can still do so.
The team sponsors have signed up and are coordinating their team’s fundraising goals, Nagle said. She said several events to raise awareness have been held, or are scheduled, regarding the event.
A “Purple Pop-up” was held Saturday to raise awareness at Wall Street Cafe, and “Designer Bag Bingo” is scheduled for May 20 at Grazie Event Venue in Conneaut to raise money to fight cancer.
On June 11, a flea market is planned from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Harbor Mariner Football Field in Ashtabula. Nagle said crafters. or people interested in having a garage sale, can participate in the event at the stadium and help raise money for the cause.
The Relay for Life event started in 1985 when Gordon Klatt walked and ran for 24 hours in Tacoma, Wash. totaling 83.6 miles. He decided to get more people involved the next year and the event quickly multiplied around the United States.
