JEFFERSON — Relay for Life of Ashtabula County is celebrating a quarter century of helping people fight cancer on Saturday at Giddings Park.
“We are coming up on $2 million in donations in 25 years,” said Rick Ward, who is co-event chair for Saturday’s event.
Patsy’s Motorcycle Run is scheduled to drive by Giddings Park to connect the two events that are fighting cancer and a survivor luncheon is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 2 p.m. to be followed by a survivor lap to kick off hours of walking.
Ward said he lost his mother, sister and other relatives to cancer and was recently diagnosed with cancer himself. He said the event helps the American Cancer Society fund a lot of programs and keeps the money in northeastern Ohio.
Ward said the funds support cancer research in northeastern Ohio, provides equipment, such as wheelchairs, for those fighting cancer and pays for transport of cancer patients to doctor’s appointments and treatment.
Individuals and companies receive pledges for each lap run. A variety of unique events are scheduled throughout the day.
A course is set up around Giddings Park for the participants to walk. After the survivor lap a group reunion photo is to be held and a team lap to be walked.
From 3 p.m. o 5 p.m. a Kids zone is scheduled with face painting, a bounce house and yard games planned.
A highlight of the day is a luminaria ceremony designed to honor those who have died from cancer. All activities stop during the ceremony which is followed by a closing ceremony and final lap.
Ward said walkers are accepted on the day of the event.
“They can show up at the park and step out and go,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.