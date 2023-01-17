Area residents reflected on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday during a holiday created to remember him as a Civil Rights leader and the impact he had on the United States.
“I think Dr. King is one of the giants whose shoulders we stand on today,” said Kyle Conel, an assistant wrestling coach at Lakeside. He said all the work King did, and that of those who followed him, paved the way for Conel’s life experiences.
He said he is fortunate that he doesn’t have to face the same prejudice and problems that his father and grandfather experienced.
Sharone Sing, pastor of Grace Christian Assembly in Ashtabula, said King’s commitment to nonviolence was an especially important to the Civil Rights era.
“His mastery of words was beyond belief,” Sing said. He said King’s commitment to maintaining a non-violent approach may have saved his people from a worse fate. “It took some kind of person to stress that nonviolence,” sing said.
“We [Black people] could take pride and dignity. You could draw it [from him], and it still lingers today,” Sing said. He said our nation is still an imperfect place that still needs to hear from King’s dream of children of all races and creeds growing up together in harmony.
Sing said the way King spoke in “word pictures” made it possible to see the dream as a potential reality.
Candice Wiggins, the girls basketball coach at SPIRE Institute, said she believes King was a moral compass for society. She said he was also someone who created a vision for what America could become.
Liz Penna, President of the Ashtabula County chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said the organization is working on Black History programs for the month of February.
Sally Bradley, executive director of the Hubbard House, also said a Black History program is in the works. “We do have plans to do something for Black History month. We are working some great programs with pastors in the area,” she said.
Bradley said she believes King provided a plan to raise young people to love themselves and others. She said one of her favorite quotes is from American abolitionist Frederick Douglass: “It’s easier to build strong children than fix broken men.”
The MLK holiday is scheduled for the third Monday in January each year. The date was coordinated with his birthday of January 15, 1929.
Programs were held throughout the United States to honor King and his legacy.
