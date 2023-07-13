ANDOVER — Security cameras are now in place at Recreation Park in the village of Andover.
Council has been discussing the issue for more than a year and all the work has paid off.
“If you don’t want people to not see what you are doing at Recreation Park, don’t go to Recreation Park,” said Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead.
He said the cameras cover the entire park and they will be available for use by the Andover Police Department. Mead said there has been a lot of vandalism at the park.
On a more positive note, a video camera has been posted that gives people a constant view of things happening on the square. He said it shows partial views of entertainment on the square, as well.
Council also discussed how to handle occupancy permits for a potential bed-and-breakfast.
Andover Village Solicitor Richard Kotila said the bed-and-breakfast is an acceptable use in residential zoning because it is considered “an accessory use of a dwelling.”
The village recently rewrote code so all occupancy changes need to be reported. Kotila said as written, a bed-and-breakfast owner would have to report every new customer and get an occupancy permit.
Council is considering scheduling a work session to discuss the issue.
