ASHTABULA — More than 250 people attended a recovery celebration at Lance Cpl. Kevin Cornelius Memorial Park on Tuesday.
The event was coordinated by Brightview Addiction Treatment Center in Ashtabula, said the group’s community outreach manager, Jewell White.
“September is national recovery month and we wanted to [conduct the celebration],” White said. “We had 23 representatives here today.”
She said there were 250 t-shirts made and they were all gone before the event began to wind down around 2 p.m.
The participants included people celebrating recovery from addiction, but also included other community members.
In addition to Brightview there were a wide range of agencies in attendance, including Ashtabula Municipal Court, Community Counseling Center, Signature Health and Ashtabula County children’s Services.
“We had so many people that are part of our homeless community that were able to get information,” Jewell said.
A group of political leaders also attended the event to support recovery programs, she said.
Derek Tackett of Ashtabula said he heard the event was happening and decided to stop by.
“I learned a lot from these people,”he said.
“It is nice that they have this,” said Barb Carroll, Tackett’s mother.
“We have been able to share with clients and the public,” said Peggy Senskey, community liaison for Signature Health.
She said people were able to get infectious disease testing with results coming in 20 minutes.
Tents were sent up throughout the park and a food truck was on site to provide free food for those who came to the event. Music was also a part of the day with a disc jockey.
