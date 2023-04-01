SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Volunteers from all over the United States were delayed in setting up the Remote Area Medical Clinic on Friday morning after a lockdown occurred after a possible threat to the clinic at Lakeside High School was found on social media, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi.
Niemi said a possible threat to the clinic was made on social media, so out of an abundance of caution a lockdown at the school occurred.
He said the lockdown was about an hour and occurred late on Friday morning.
“At no time was there any danger to anyone,” he said.
Niemi said the investigation is still underway and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is also involved.
He said there is no danger to the clinic.
“We always want to err on the side of caution,” Niemi said.
While much of the equipment was already inside the school there was still a lot of unloading to do which got rolling again just after noon. In addition to the delay volunteers also had to deal with rain showers that hit the area as well.
The clinic includes medical, vision and dental services and is free of charge to anyone. Interested people may begin lining up at 3 a.m. both days and doors will open at 6 a.m.
Anyone participating must wear a face mask and have a COVID-19 screening before entering the building. People should bring their own medicine, water, food and clothing to the event.
Guests of patients and family members will not be allowed inside the building.
The traveling clinic started in 1985 and is based in Tennessee. The clinic has assisted many Ashtabula County residents over the years.
