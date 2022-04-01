SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — An army of volunteers descended on Lakeside High School on Friday morning to prep for a two-day free medical clinic.
The school’s gymnasiums were turned into medical and dental exam rooms complete with moveable tents for social distancing during the Remote Area Medical event scheduled for today and tomorrow.
The school’s auditorium stage was turned into an eye care center and the cafeteria will be used to showcase area organizations that might be of assistance to people attending the clinic.
The event is free and on a first-come, first-served basis for anyone needing medical treatment. RAM had become a staple in the community until the pandemic shut it down for 2020 and 2021.
