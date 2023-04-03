SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — More than 500 people received services this weekend during the Remote Area Medical Clinic held Saturday and Sunday at Lakeside High School.
The clinic closed the doors at 10:30 a.m. after meeting its capacity, said RAM Coordinator Brad Hutchins.
Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said there were a few people who came after the doors were closed and weren’t able to get services, but it was great to serve so many people.
“I’m sure they really appreciate it,” Ducro said of the patients. He said he is a member of the hospitality committee and area businesses were generous in helping feed between 300 and 500 volunteers at meals during over the weekend.
Hutchins said there were more than 300 volunteers, with many coming from the Ashtabula County area and others coming from as far away as Massachusetts, Tennessee, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana and other states.
Kathy Savage, a nurse practitioner from Revere, MA, said she and her husband volunteer for many events in New England, including Multiple Sclerosis bicycle rides, and heard about RAMC and decided to give it a try.
She is in the process of being trained to be a “lead” for future clinics.
Many medical volunteers came from Ohio State University, Purdue Northwest, Lake Erie College and many other hospitals and educational institutions.
Chris Collins, RAMC media coordinator, said 60 percent of the services rendered at clinics are in the dental area. Lakeside’s main gymnasium and an auxiliary gymnasium housed the dental volunteers, while medical services and eye care were provided in different parts of the building
The clinic started in 1985 and has grown into an organization that holds 60 to 65 clinics a year all over the United States, Collins said. The RAM Clinic made its first trip to Ashtabula in 2018 at the Ashtabula Towne Square.
“Everything was great. We had great volunteers,” Hutchins said. He said there was a steady stream of patients both days.
Hutchins said a telephone debriefing will be held in the near future to evaluate the clinic and review ways to make it better. He said after that meeting a community can request to get placed on the schedule for next year.
Ducro said the school has been a great partner for the clinic.
