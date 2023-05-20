A typical spring day in northeastern Ohio saw a rainy morning turn into an afternoon of bright sunny skies, depending on exactly where you were.
Hundreds of children braved rainy weather at two different fishing derbies on Saturday morning.
"We had over 230 kids," said Linda Hall, spokesperson for the Conneaut Fish and Game Club Fishing Derby.
She said it was the 56th edition of the event that was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hall said the participants came mostly from Conneaut and Ashtabula, but there were some from as far away as Akron.
"It is great to have kids in the outdoors and learn how to fish, which they can use for the rest of their lives, she said.
The children earned prizes for largest fish for a boy and a girl. First-place winners received a bicycle and second place a perch rigger, Hall said.
The Jefferson Rotary Club also sponsored a fishing derby at Beaumont Boy Scout Camp. Brooke Hamilton, who chaired the event, said more than 120 people participated.
She said the club wants kids to get outside and enjoy the outdoors. Hamilton said the shortest fish, longest fish and most fish winners got a trophy and a prize for their efforts.
The event was open to anyone 18 and under. Lunches were provided and all participants were put in a drawing to win a kayak, Hamilton said.
Jim Edison said he and his son Mason, both of North Kingsville, don't get to fish as much as they used to so they decided to attend and "try to catch some fish."
More than 15 volunteers braved steady rains on Saturday morning as they took plants from a truck and placed them at numerous spots up and down Bridge Street in Ashtabula. The annual event was sponsored by the Ashtabula Lift Bridge Association and coordinated by Judy Campbell.
The Kingsville Lawn Sale, in its 47th year, got off to a wet start but people turned out when the skies began to clear around 10:30 a.m., said Kingsville Public Library Public Services and Acquisition Manager Beth Vendetti.
"It was miserable, but once the clouds cleared people started coming," she said.
The proceeds go toward adult and children's programs at the library, Vendetti said.
