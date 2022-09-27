Waterspouts over Lake Erie and foreboding skies had area residents grabbing for umbrellas Mondays, as downpours, interspersed with relative moments of calm, covered the area.
The large volume of rain over the last several days forced the Ashtabula County Cross Country meet, scheduled for today, to be postponed.
”Due to the large amount of rain we have received over the past few days, the poor course conditions and standing water in low lying areas at Brant’s, and for the safety of all involved, we have decided to postpone the All County XC Race to Tuesday, October 4,” Edgewood High School Athletic Director Steve Kray said in a Monday morning email.
Area residents reported waterspouts over Lake Erie on Monday, and motorists had to deal with sitting water on area roadways.
The lower grassy area of Lake Shore Park was flooded, creating a short-term pond for seagulls to swim in early on Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service posted a flood watch for northern Ashtabula County and northwest Pennsylvania until late Tuesday evening and a “beach hazards” statement until Wednesday morning.
The “beach hazards” statement indicates there should be no swimming during the time of the warning. “Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water,” states the National Weather Service warning.
Rain could continue to be a challenge for area residents as storms are predicted for today as well.
