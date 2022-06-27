SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ashtabula County radio operators gathered on Saturday afternoon to communicate with the world during an annual Field Day that tests skills of radio operators and provides a chance to interact with people from across the country, and the globe.
Ashtabula County Amateur Radio Club President Jack Scafuro said radio operators all over the world set up their equipment at specific times, depending on what time zone they reside, and have the chance to communicate for 24 hours.
Scafuro said about a dozen people arrived around 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pine Lake to begin a day of fun and skill testing. He said more people were expected later on Saturday and into Sunday morning.
“Some of the people [club members] prefer to be here at night,” he said. Scafuro said a member was also bringing several girl scouts to tent camp during the event.
The club has 38 members who work together on a variety of projects, Scafuro said “This is the biggest event of the year,” he said.
Scafuro said the group works at the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge festival, advertising the event all over the world. He said the group also works with the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency to coordinate communications in case of a major emergency.
On Saturday afternoon, club members were setting up a dual band antenna to help increase communication opportunities during the event. Scafuro said the equipment was donated to the club, and members were going to test its effectiveness.
Many club members find friends around the country and even across the globe. “We will talk quite often to friends in Indiana and Michigan,” Scafuro said.
Language is usually no a barrier to communication, Scafuro said. “It is surprising but most of the other ham radio operators know English,” he said.
Young radio operators are also taking interest in the club. Kaitlyn and Morgan Gifford earned their licenses as 13 and 12 year-olds, respectively. “Going to Field Day was so fun,” said Kaitlyn Gifford about the event that started her interest in the hobby.
Gifford said she often plays the game Battleship over ham radio lines.
Charles Kachersky said he became interested in the hobby in 2018 and got his tech license and followed it up a year later with a general license.
“I try to get on every week if I can,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.