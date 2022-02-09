ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley High School students were honored Monday morning for scoring well on an Americanism test on Nov. 11.
Andover American Legion Post 226 provided $25 gift cards and certificates for the top scoring female and male in each grade of the school, said American Legion representative Bob Hitchcock.
“This test has been given at Pymatuning Valley High School for more than 60 years,” Hitchcock said. He said the local post likes to encourage those who do well and might be interested in improving on their understanding of American government.
Hitchcock urged the underclassmen to do some research before November so they can improve on their skills and perhaps earn district and state honors that include a five-day trip.
Hitchcock said he remembers taking the test back in the early 1960s. He said Post 226 also supports the boys and girls state programs that gathers students from all over Ohio to learn more about how state and local government works.
“You run for an office, you get an office and you work on it,” Hitchcock said of the event held each summer. He encouraged students to apply for the program that the American Legion pays for.
Students honored include Kendall Gray, a freshman, Kylynn Lappert, a junior, Brooke Wheatley, a sophomore, Austin Dean, a freshman, Tristan Ceclic, a junior, Brady Tisch, a sophomore and Kali Siembor, a senior.
Ceclic said it would be helpful to study more of the government details before the 2022 test.
Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Dan Jackson said it is an excellent program and is always done on Veterans Day.
“This is a tradition I can’t take credit for,” he said. Jackson said Helen Cortwright coordinates and scores the program.
