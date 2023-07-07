ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Boating, fishing, swimming and hiking are just a few of the options Pymatuning State Park visitors.
A campground and rental cabins provide choices for lodging in the park and boat ramps for those planning to hit the water.
People come to the park from all over northeastern Ohio and many from the Pittsburgh area seeking to relax and get away from everyday life.
A growing number of Amish campers spend time at the park that features a variety of hiking trails.
The village of Andover and surrounding townships provide a wide range of eating options and across the causeway, Pennsylvania provides options for education, relaxation and finding a good meal.
The park is busy all year but is especially popular during the warm summer months.
The park hosts the Pymatuning Lake Festival scheduled for Aug. 5-6.
