ANDOVER — The Pymatuning Lake Festival is gearing up for the first weekend in August after canceling the event for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7 at Pymatuning State Park.
“People are very excited,” said Lara Reibold, president of the Andover Area Chamber of Commerce who sponsors the event. She said there are about 100 vendors and people are are still applying.
She said there are already four more vendors than 2019. The festival will include entertainment, games for the kids, food and, of course, vendors.
The annual fireworks show is a big draw for the festival. Reibold said the show will be held at sundown on Saturday evening. She said the event is a big draw for many people who return home for the weekend.
“People book their vacations around it. They start calling [the state park] for reservations in the spring,” Reibold said. She said about 30 volunteers make the event possible.
There are a variety of groups from which the volunteers come, Reibold said. She said the Pymatuning Area Youth Organization will be picking up the garbage during the weekend, and the Little Lakers football players and cheerleaders will be taking donations at the gate.
The festival is by donation, and wristbands for the children’s activities will cost $10 each day, Reibold said.
She said bounce houses and a variety of children’s games, including a sand castle contest and pizza eating contest, will be part of the $10 charge for the wristbands.
Reibold said the festival set up will occur on Friday, with most volunteers coming around noon. She said it usually takes till 9 p.m. to get things ready for the big weekend.
