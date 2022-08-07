ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Route 6 was busy on Saturday afternoon as crowds of people headed to the Pymatuning Lake Festival for the first time in three years.
"It has been amazing ... we have more than 100 vendors," said Lara Reibold, executive director of the Andover Area Chamber of Commerce that puts on the event.
The 2020 and 2021 editions of the event, were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event was back with a vengeance on Saturday. There were times when parking was at a premium.
"Everyone I have talked to is excited it is back," Reibold said while riding the grounds in a golf cart checking out the vendors' needs and getting ready for the evening fireworks show.
Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer said the fireworks operators arrived around 1 p.m. and were preparing for the show.
"Everything is electronic," he said.
"It is almost a $6,000 show," Reibold said.
Temperatures rose into the low 80s, but a brisk wind cooled off visitors as they listened to music or shopped at the vendors.
Reibold said the pontoon boat operators stopped giving rides for a while because of the strength of the winds. Later in the afternoon the boats were operating again.
The shopping opportunities were wide open, Reibold said.
"I don't think we've ever been quite as diverse," she said of the selection that included purses, stone memorials, beer bread and ceramics.
She said the vendors came from has far as Cleveland and Pittsburgh, but perhaps 60 percent came from Ashtabula County.
The Kahle family, of suburban Pittsburgh, are regulars in the Andover area during the summer months but were attending their first festival.
"We love the area because it is relaxing and we love to fish and camp," said LIsa Kahle.
Kahle's husband, Steve, said the family especially enjoys the people in the area.
"We come up here because everyone's so nice," he said.
The festival is scheduled to continue this morning at Pymatuning State Park.
