ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley Local Schools are seeking a new high school principal after accepting the resignation of Daniel Jackson who has been principal for 11 years.
Jackson said he resigned from the principal position to maintain a better family-life balance. He said his children are getting older and he would like to spend more time with them and attend their activities.
The school board also approved his moving back into the classroom to teach social studies, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
Edison said Jackson will be difficult to replace but the process has already begun. He said there have been 10 applicants for the position and five have been chosen to interview on Friday.
He said all of the applicants are from outside the school district.
"We are hoping to have the position filled in March," Edison said. He said the search committee will include 15 people including a wide variety of community representatives including teachers, a secretary, a parent and many other groups.
Jackson said he loves teaching and believes he will be re-energized by going back to the classroom.
"As I transitioned from teaching to administration in 2009, I noticed that my daily interactions with kids decreased, and for quite some time I have told folks near to me that I dreamed of returning to the classroom," Jackson stated in his resignation letter.
"I am so confident in the future of PV and our high school that I fully intend to keep my own children enrolled here as they finish their middle school and high school careers....As I reflected on this very decision, that was o of my top priorities, to find a way for my kids to be Lakers for life and graduate from PV," he said in the letter.
The resignation will become official at the end of the 2022-23 school year. "I am not closing any doors, and hopefully not burning and bridges," he said.
Edison said the new bus garage and administrative offices for the district are moving along well and a proposed day care center is under construction within the facility as well.
"We are trying to get a meeting with the new YMCA director (to discuss a cooperative relationship for the day care center)," Edison said.
