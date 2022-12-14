ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local Schools have created a new fund to accept $300,000 school safety grant, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
"It is intended to improve school security," Edison said of the funds that can be used for a wide variety of improvements including security cameras, lighting and other ways to make schools safer.
"Our safety committee will meet after the new year," Edison said of the next stages in the plan.
The school board is also reviewing minor change orders on the bus garage project, Edison said.
Edison said the school year has been going well, but the two-week break will be nice for students and staff to regroup for the rest of the school year.
Kindergarten through fifth-grade students are learning under a new reading curriculum and possibilities for those in grades six to eight are being analyzed, Edison said.
Edison said contractors are taking advantage of warmer-than-normal temperatures and a lack of snow to make significant progress on the district's new bus garage and school board offices.
"The bricklayers are trying to beat the weather," he said.
"We are hoping in the next two weeks it will be enclosed," Edison said.
He said then work can continue without concerns about the weather.
The fifth-grade Christmas Concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. today at the Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center at Pymatuning Valley High School.
