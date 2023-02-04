ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local Schools plan to have grief counselors at the high school on Monday after the death of a PV junior on Friday.
“On Friday, February 3, 2023, we were notified that one of our students, a junior at Pymatuning Valley High School died. These type of sad events have a significant impact on our entire school and community,” said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison in a letter early Friday night.
“Grief is different for everyone and we try to take into consideration when handling sad circumstances such as this,” Edison said.
He said the Ashtabula Incident Response Team, organized by the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Board, assists area schools in these kind of situations.
The group provides emotional support and grief counseling to students and staff when a student or staff member dies, Edison said.
“We will have this network of grief counselors in our building on Monday, February 6 to support our students and staff,” he said.
Edison said PVHS Principal Dan Jackson, will meet with staff prior to the school day to give them information they need to address students’ questions. He said counselors will be placed throughout the building.
“We want students to know that we care and in the coming days and weeks we are here to offer support. Our response to tragedy and emergency situations is designed to meet student and staff needs,” he said.
