JEFFERSON — The Pymatuning Valley High School botany team recently was awarded first place in the the 2023 edition of the Ashtabula Botany Competition.
The event was held for the 22nd year, in late April, with teams heading into the gulf at Indian Trails Park to identify different plants. The event is sponsored by After School Discovery, Ashtabula County Master Gardeners and Gazette Newspapers.
A variety of civic and business donors make the event possible, said organizer Mary Howe.
PV won the competition by identifying 24 plants correctly and received a plaque and the school will received $200 for its botany material.
Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus was second in the competition with 23 correct answers and also earned a plaque and $100 for school botany material.
Lakeside was third with 22 correct identifications, earning a plaque and $50 for botany material.
“We were pleased that the students seemed to really enjoy [identifying] the plants. That is important to us that they enjoy it and discover something new that they can do,” Howe said.
A fall tree identification competition also took place, with A-Tech coming in first and second and Pymatuning Valley third.
The students were honored on Tuesday with a luncheon at the Jefferson United Methodist Church.
“We started the botany competition to have the students learn about the wildflowers and their beauty. We continue because we enjoy the plants and students seem to enjoy the competition,” Howe said.
“The first day was lovely and sunny. The second was rainy, but the scores were equivalent both days. Amazing what the students can do when they want to.”
Members of the AMG volunteered their time to help the event run smoothly.
