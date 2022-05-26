JEFFERSON — Learning how to identify flowers paid off for the Pymatuning Valley High School team that recently won the Ashtabula County Botany Competition.
The event was held in April and early May. Students from most Ashtabula County high schools applied their knowledge while identifying plants at Indian Trails Park in Plymouth Township.
The winning team included Ruby Beck, Ezra Dehn, Kimberly Morrison, Alaina Neczeporenko, Kali Siembor and Rieanne Zach with coach Anne Siembor coordinating the team, said Mary Howe who is one of several coordinators of the program.
The winners were announced recently at an event in Jefferson.
The second-place team, from Geneva, included Kennedy Landrus, Alivia Reece, Kathryn Mirabell, Daniell Bess and Liberty Kinnune under the direction of coach Eileen Dragon.
Third place ended up being a tie between the Bluebell Botanists of Edgewood and Team A of Grand River Academy, Howe said.
The Edgewood group included McKenzie Lemmo, Kallie McCollister, Miya Painter, Monica Hamalainen and Mae Noble with Beth Jeppesen coaching. The GRA team included Cooper Stein, Gavin Deep, Logan Love and Brayden Fredrickson, with Katy Studer coaching.
Howe said the fall tree identification winners were Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus in first place, Geneva in second place and GRA finishing third.
