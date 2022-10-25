ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley students moved out of their normal daily life experience during a four-day trip to Washington D.C.
Pymatuning Valley marching band, choir and jazz band members spent four days learning and playing in D.C., said PV High School Band director Justin Dye. The trip was from Oct. 14-17 and included multiple performances and the opportunity to place a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
“It was like a big honor. I have had a lot of family members that served in the military,” said Mason Summers, who was one of four students who helped place the wreath.
“It was cool to represent my school and my community,” Summers said.
In addition to the wreath ceremony the students also had the opportunity to play, or sing, in front of audiences throughout the Washington D.C. area.
“It was cool to play for the residents of D.C.,” Summers said.
He said the opportunity to play at the World War II Memorial was a highlight of the trip and the largest group listening to the band was at the Lincoln Memorial.
“We had a parade and went to the Lincoln Memorial (from the World War II Memorial),” he said.
“We took a total of 84 people, 70 students and 14 adults,” Dye said. He said the Jazz band also got to play outside the Washington Memorial. He said the choir also had a chance to perform.
Dye said his philosophy is to try and take the band on a trip every year, but the coronavirus pandemic got in the way. He said a 2019 trip was followed by two years of virus concerns.
He said his traveling experiences with his college band were a special part of his educational experience and he wants to pass that on to his high school students. Dye said the idea is to give them an experience they can’t get here in Ashtabula County.
Dye said the experience included trips to museums and monuments in the area and the opportunity to perform for many different groups of people.
