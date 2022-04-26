ANDOVER — Pymatuning Valley High School students were honored for their work on Monday morning during the Principal’s Breakfast held at Andover Christian Church.
“This is the 32nd annual Principal’s Breakfast. I am just the guy who makes sure it happens,” said PVHS Principal Dan Jackson of the long tradition that started as way to honor students who performed well in school.
Jackson said a student must be on the honor roll for the first three quarters of the academic year, have a clean disciplinary record and attended school at least 95 percent of the year.
“It certainly gives the kids something to shoot for,” Jackson said.
He said more importantly it is a way to give students a “thank you” for their hard work.
The breakfast was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was a continental breakfast in the school’s gymnasium last year. “This is the first time with a hot breakfast in three years,” Jackson said.
Parents are also invited to the event as well as administrators and school board members.
“Parents get sent a letter that [their child] is eligible,” Jackson said.
He said the attendance at the breakfast is usually in the 150-175 range.
“We are a smaller school. This would be harder to pull off at a larger school,” Jackson said.
Landon Paul, a freshman, was happy to attend.
“I kind of looked forward to it,” he said.
Sixty-four students were honored at the event including 20 freshmen, 10 sophomores, 14 juniors and 20 seniors.
The breakfast always features a Pymatuning Valley High School graduate as the main speaker for the event. Lewis Adams, presently a supply-chain specialist with Cleveland Clinic, shared his story with the students.
Adams detailed his path from Andover to countries all over the world. He confessed to a less-than-stellar academic career while at Pymatuning Valley High School.
Adams said he did not apply himself as a high school student.
“I was lazy and I would not have been invited to this breakfast,” he said.
“I established some friends that have endured a lifetime,” Adams said.
He said he also was able to work hard to “catch up” and earned several degrees and became involved in a variety of industries that included collaborative partnerships with people from all over the world including England, Mexico, Italy, Czechoslovakia, Japan and China.
He said it is important to find a balanced life and determine what makes a person happy.
