ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley Local Schools students and faculty are settling into the new school year and preparing for unique trips and the construction of additional facilities, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
“It has been going very well. It seems like the kids have settled in and the teachers are doing a good job,” he said.
The Pymatuning Valley High School Band is preparing for an October trip to Washington D.C. to perform at a variety of spots, including the Lincoln Memorial, said Edison and band director Justin Dye.
A car show fundraiser for the band was successful the last weekend in August, Edison said. “I was told it was the most most attended [car show],” he said.
The shell of a new elementary school playground has not yet arrived, but Edison said the district has purchased some individual playground equipment and the children are adjusting well until it arrives.
The new $4 million bus garage facility will soon be starting to take shape as well, Edison said. “All the steel was delivered Monday,” he said.
Edison said the school’s homecoming parade and crowning are scheduled for Sept. 30 and the homecoming dance for Oct. 1. He said the parent-teacher conference are scheduled for Oct. 20 and 21.
During the Monday evening board meeting, Edison said the board unanimously approved the hiring of tutors and other school personnel.
