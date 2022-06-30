ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local School Board approved a contract Monday for more mental health services from the Community Counseling Center, said PVLS Superintendent Christopher Edison.
Edison said the school district has worked with three counselors, one for each building, during the last several years, but is now adding a therapist to be available due to an increased need for services following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edison said students have shown a need for mental health services and the therapist will be helpful to all three buildings. He said the therapist will be able to work with students who need more extensive services.
Summer programming also will include a social-emotional component to help students work through conflict resolution. Students have had to readjust to gathering together after a lengthy time of virtual learning.
School administrators are planning to meet in July to evaluate test results which will indicate whether reading levels have improved, Edison said.
“When they (administrators) all come back at the end of July (we) will review the data and see (what adjustments by meet be needed,” Edison said.
The district received a grant to help fund several years of literacy improvement services.
Edison said the three Pymatuning Valley High School valedictorians, Josephine Miller, Kali Siembor and Robert Verba were honored at the Monday school board meeting. They each received a $1,000 college scholarship paid for by the Pymatuning Valley Academic Boosters.
