ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local Schools are getting ready for next year as building principals work on three-year plans in the district, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
“All the building principals talked about their plans for next year,” Edison said of the Monday evening regular school board meeting. He said the district will continue to have a focus on improving literacy, which became a highlight of district plans at the start of this school year in August of 2021.
Edison said the focus will continue to be a major part of the district’s plans next year, and beyond, and educators will be evaluating progress on the plan this summer when text results are available.
In other business:
• The school board approved the primary school assistant principal job description.
• A five-year forecast of district finances was approved by the school board.
• Julia Bonds was provided special recognition for her middle school mural donation
• Jon York, of Russell’s Barbecue, provided a donation for the Jeffrey B. Meddock Scholarship.
• A mini Relay for Life to fight cancer is scheduled for tomorrow at the stadium.
• The students of the month for the district’s school buildings include Dennis Ronschke at the primary school, Somaya Bright at the middle school and Jacob Patrick at the high school.
