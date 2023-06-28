ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The new multi-purpose building to the nortwest of Pymatuning Valley Middle School is nearing completion, said Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison.
“We are on schedule to have the building ready to open on Aug. 1,” Edison said.
He said an open house for the public will likely be scheduled before school starts as a part of the “Back to School Bash”.
The building will be used as a bus garage, school board office center and will include a day care center, Edison said. He said the day care center will likely be ready as well. Edison said the day care will be operated in conjunction with the Ashtabula County YMCA.
The superintendent said the slightly more than $4 million budget has stayed close to plans.
Edison said there are about 80 elementary school students taking advantage of a summer learning program designed to help students bridge any gaps that may have come from the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the district also recently received a $300,000 safety grant that will be used to increase lighting on campus and adding cameras to blind spots on the campus.
Another use will be to coat district windows with a safety film that makes it difficult to break glass and enter a building, Edison said.
