ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local Schools are planning to hire an additional nurse to meet the needs of the students and employees in the district.
“We will have a full-time registered nurse on site five days a week,” said Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison.
He said the reasons include the desire to meet growing medical needs and provide a nurse with experience in trauma care because of a lack of reliable ambulance service.
Edison said there are a growing number of diabetic students and some staff members have medical needs, such as high blood pressure.
The new nurse will be stationed at the high school and rotate to the elementary and middle schools, Edison said.
The superintendent also said nurses are already stationed at the elementary and middle schools.
