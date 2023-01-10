ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Board of Education recently approved several change orders for the district bus garage and day care center, according to Superintendent Chris Edison.
He said a change order approved during a board meeting Monday night will allow up to $100,000 in extra expenditures that might be necessary because of weather issues that affected the building under construction north of the Pymatuning Valley Middle School.
He said recent weather changes may mean the money will not be needed.
The board also recently approved the selection of Northeast Buildings as the construction manger for the daycare facility project. Edison is handling the final terms of the contract and said the district hopes to have it up and running by September.
He said the district will contract with a daycare provider to run the service.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the Ohio School Boards Association membership at a rate of $5,580.
• Approved the district’s 2024 tax budget.
• Approved the senior class trip to either Kalahari or Cedar Point.
• Accepted a variety of donations to the district including $1,000 from Randy Cotton to the Kevin LaRusch Scholarship.
