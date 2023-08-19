ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The concerted effort to improve reading in the Pymatuning Area Local Schools appears to be paying off as students’ test scores improved during the recently completed school year.
Several years ago the district sought a grant to try to improve reading scores.
The Ohio Department of Education grant included $525,000 for the middle school with an additional $39,000 added last year and a new grant for the primary school this year with an additional $180,000.
After the first year of the new curriculum and emphasis on reading the district did not see a large improvement in the students’ scores but this year was different.
The district hired literacy coach Kristina Mucci, who worked with teachers on specific ways to improve reading in the middle school.
The state uses five criteria to evaluate reading which include limited, basic, proficient, accomplished and advanced. The first two categories are not passing grades.
The district has seen improvement in the middle school scores and have also been able to train four middle school teachers in a program that helps educators identify dyslexia.
“Over last year the middle school was up 22 percent,” said PV Director of Pupil Services and Special Education Benjamin Schade.
Pymatuning Valley Middle School Principal Wendy Tisch said the goal was to improve five percent and achieved 7 percent.
“That is pretty remarkable,” Schade said.
While many of the students have improved they may not have jumped to the next category of achievement. Many did, however, and were rewarded for their efforts.
Tisch said the students who improved significantly had the opportunity to win a Play Station 5 that was donated to help encourage the students.
The primary school also improved their reading scores.
Tisch said the district has also provided its own resources to apply some of the lessons learned at the middle school to the younger and older students.
Mark Mollohan is the new principal at the high school and is coming from another district. He said the growth in the students’ reading abilities at the primary and middle schools will be used as a motivator at the high school.
“The last thing I want to do at the high school is to drop the ball,” he said.
Tisch said the district teachers have bought into the emphasis and because the district is smaller than others, it has the opportunity to individualize extra help for students.
