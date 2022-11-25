ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The new Pymatuning Valley Local Schools bus garage construction is moving along with an actual shell of a building starting to appear, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
Edison said the shell of the building has been completed.
“They are laying brick work now,” he said.
The recent snowstorm did slow things slightly but the district still hopes to complete the project by July so it will be ready for the new school year. In addition to housing buses, the building will be used for bus maintenance and will house new district offices.
Edison said the new elementary school playground equipment has been installed and the children are using it.
In other business:
• Pymatuning Valley students of the month from the district’s three schools were honored on Monday evening. Morgan Elliott, primary school; Lelund Cook, middle school and Mason Summers, high school.
• The school board approved a ield trip to Greenville, Pa., on Dec. 8 for the PV Jazz Combo.
• The school board approved a memorandum of understanding for a personal day for school employees as an incentive for the 2022-23 United Way campaigns drive.
• The school board accepted donations from the PV Athletics Boosters for 12 different athletic events.
