ANDOVER TOWNSHIP – Inspections were underway on Friday at two different facilities owned by the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
“As we speak, they are doing the inspection for occupancy permits,” Edison said during a Friday afternoon telephone interview. The District Office Building later cleared inspection and the occupancy permit was granted. The Daycare building inspection will be soon, Edison said.
The former board office building, adjacent to the primary school, is one of the buildings being reviewed as the board offices will be turned into a daycare center, Edison said.
“We (the board officials) moved out during Christmas break and they started working in the middle of January,” he said.
“As soon as we get the permits, we will be working a lot closer with the [Ashtabula County YMCA],” Edison said of the process that will hopefully lead to a licensed daycare to help area families have care near the school complex.
He said a target opening date is November, but the details will emerge as the YMCA will be working simultaneously on staffing and other considerations.
The licensure comes through the state of Ohio and the two entities, Edison said.
The daycare idea came from the parents. “Each year we do a survey,” He said.
Edison said a parental survey led to the idea of a preschool daycare to assist families. “Right now, we are going to focus on ages three to five,” Edison said.
Edison said the board office is likely to open relatively soon, when the Internet and other communication work is completed.
“I’m hoping by the middle of September,” he said.
The bus garage opening will likely be a more lengthy process, Edison said. He said the district foresees moving into the bus garage during the course of the rest of the school year.
The garage will house equipment to maintain the busses and some of that equipment is not on site yet, he said.
The district’s buses will be housed north of the garage and six buses will be able to be inside the structure at the same time.
