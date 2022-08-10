ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Pymatuning Valley Local Schools are trying to pull together some final projects before the school year starts, but supply chain issues continue to get in the way.
PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison said a new playground kit was supposed to have arrived already, but COVID-19 issues a half a world away changed that. He said the kit to build a new primary school playground is on a ship after Shanghai was shut down earlier this summer due to pandemic issues.
“We have it all excavated,” he said of the area behind the school where it will be built.
The new bus garage kit is also scheduled to arrive soon, and FirstEnergy is presently working on getting electricity to the site. He said contractors will begin mobilizing next week to prepare for the installation of the bus garage when it arrives.
The new garage will also eventually serve as offices for the PVLS administration and the maintenance department, Edison said.
Edison said the first day of school for students will be Aug. 25 but teachers return to school on Aug 22. He said Aug 22 will be a busy day as the “Back to School Bash” is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Primary School Sunshine Room.
He said an open house “meet your teacher night” is scheduled from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. on Aug. 22 and a parent appreciation night is scheduled from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. the same day.
The fall sports teams will also be introduced at 6:30 p.m. the same evening. The Pymatuning Valley High School Band is also holding a Car Show on Aug. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In other school business:
• The school board approved the A-Tech Aspire Service Agreement
• An education policy relating to Title 1 and Family Involvement in Education was passed by the board.
• The board approved the bus routes for the 2022-23 school year.
