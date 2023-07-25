ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The construction of the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools multi-purpose building is entering the home stretch.
“It’s a lot of the small things like ceiling tile and running some cable,” said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison. He said there are quite a few small things to do, and by Aug. 1 the district hopes to start completing a checklist.
The district is planning a back-to-school bash for Aug. 21, and if all goes well area residents may get a chance to tour the facility.
The building will be used as a bus garage, maintenance facility, a day care and the offices for the PVLS Board of Education. Edison said the cost of the facility is around $4 million, but it will provide a lot of necessary facilities to help the district run efficiently.
“Ideally we have it [the day care center] up and running when school starts,” Edison said. He said the day care center, to be operated with the Ashtabula County YMCA, might open in September or October if there are any significant delays.
He hopes the board offices will be able to move into the new facility by the second week of August if everything goes well.
The facility, located northwest of the middle school, has been on the drawing board for several years. Post-COVID-19 supply chain issues made the price higher than originally planned.
The back-to-school event will also include school supplies for children who need them and an opportunity for families to meet teachers and administrators.
