Crazy Christmas sweaters, karaoke dancing, battleball and a pie in the face for a retiring school official were all part of the Reindeer Games at Pymatuning Valley and Jefferson high schools.
Jefferson Area High School Principal Tim Fairchild experienced his first Reindeer Games and said he enjoyed every minute of it.
“It is a great way to send the students off for the holidays,” Fairchild said.
Both high schools have used the games to transition from a challenging academic year to a couple of weeks of recovery for the students and the staff.
A variety of games, contests, relay races, cookie decorating and a personalized rendition of “Twas a Night before Christmas,”created by Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Dan Jackson, brought smiles to the faces of students and faculty alike.
