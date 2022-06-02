ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Board of Education hired a new assistant principal for the primary school and gave Superintendent Chris Edison the authorization to negotiate details of a bus garage contract during a meeting on Tuesday night.
Edison said Joe Alden, a teacher at Rock Creek Elementary School for the last 18 years, has been hired as the new assistant principal. He said the school principal Lori Slekar is leaving for a job with the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center and assistant Robin Holden was promoted to principal.
Edison said the board agreed to allow him to negotiate with Hummel Construction, of Ravenna, after bids for the proposed bus garage project came in significantly higher than expected.
“We are going to break down the bus garage line item by line item,” Edison said.
He said the district may decide to break the project into pieces to reduce costs.
The original project price was expected to be approximately $2 million,but bids were much higher due to the increased costs of supplies.
Edison said the possibility of building the shell of the building before winter might be an option.
