ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The Pymatuning Valley Local School district hired a new principal for the 2023-24 school year on Monday evening during the district’s regular school board meeting.
Mark Mollohan won’t have far to go, as he is presently the principal of Geneva Middle School.
“I am very excited,” Mollohan said Monday evening during a telephone interview.
Mollohan said he was an assistant basketball coach at Pymatuning Valley High School and loved the district. He said he graduated from Mathews High School and taught for 12 years in Bristol.
“I just really love the community. I grew to love the school,” he said. He said it is a bigger version of Mathews where he grew up.
Taking the job in Andover Township is like “coming home,” he said.
Mollohan said he attended Kent State University and Youngstown State University, where he got his bachelor’s degree, and then his administrative degree from University of California in Pennsylvania.
Mollohan said he taught for Bristol for 12 years, and also was athletic director at the school, and was an administrator for four years at the Geneva Area City Schools.
Mollohan said he is going to try and fit in with the community and what they do instead of placing his imprint on the district. “I want to come in and fit in with everybody else. PV has been a great community long before me and will continue long after I am gone,” he said.
“[The job] was the perfect opportunity at the right time,” he said of his decision to take the position.
PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison said the district has an extensive search committee, including students, teachers, a secretary and mental health professional, a parent and administrators.
“Throughout the process, we were committed to to finding an individual who would embrace Pymatuning Valley’s culture and do what’s best for our students. Mark checked those boxes with his experience and genuine personality. The committee is very excited to bring Mark on board and begin working with him throughout the summer and next school year,” he said.
The position became available when long-time principal Daniel Jackson asked to return to the classroom for next school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.