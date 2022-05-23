ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — Dozens of vehicles lined the parking lot of Pymatuning Valley High School on Sunday afternoon, preparing to honor the Class of 2022 graduates with one last moment in the sun following graduation ceremonies.
Pickup trucks, vans and even a float prepared for the trip east on Route 6 around the square and back to the high school as parents, grandparents and friends looked to grab a picture. Many seniors sat in the back of the trucks while waiting for the procession to begin.
The graduates left the Pymatuning Valley Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center after receiving their diplomas and well wishes from loved ones, teachers and friends and gathered for the trip around the square.
Prior to the trip around the village, high school seniors had one last time to hang out with their friends and relive memories from childhood.
Josephine Miller, one of the three valedictorians, used Robert Frost’s poem “The Road not taken” to illustrate how decisions we make shape our lives forever.
“The classes I took and the people I surrounded myself with made me the person I am today,” Miller said. She thanked her teachers that taught her to work for something she really wanted and reflected on extra-curricular activities that made the education special.
Kali Siembor, another valedictorian, said graduation day was bittersweet for her as new doors open but saying goodbye is a part of the experience. She said she loved the teachers and administrators that took time to make her day when she was down.
“I have felt so cared for, and I hope you have too,” she said. Siembor suggested graduates also reach out to those close to them. “Take the time to talk to those you love,” she said.
Robert Verba, the final valedictorian, came with a story for his classmates. “I don’t come with an anecdote or a speech,” he said.
Verba then told the story of a little boy who could not enjoy life in the moment and was always looking forward to the future. He said the boy was granted a wish and had the opportunity to push his life ahead at any point but later realized he was missing his life in the moment.
He urged the students to make plans but “indulge in the present and enjoy its moments.”
Pymatuning Valley High School Principal Dan Jackson presented the class for graduation, and Pymatuning Valley Local Schools Superintendent Chris Edison thanked Jackson and Annie Siembor for their work in making the graduation a reality.
Edison also reminded the graduates of the importance of loved ones. “You are sitting her today because of the sacrifices your families made for you,” he said.
