ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The new bus garage and day care projects at the Pymatuning Valley Local Schools are moving along smoothly, said PVLS Superintendent Chris Edison.
“We are still set for Aug. 1 to take occupancy of the bus garage and the day care center,” Edison said.
The bus garage is also a maintenance building and will house the PVLS board offices, he said.
The new day care center is being constructed in the present board offices and will be connected to the primary school.
“We are partnering with the [Ashtabula County] YMCA,” Edison said.
Edison said the school system got a $25,000 state grant to help with food supply issues. He said the school board approved a five-year forecast, but things may change when the state budget is complete this summer providing more exact dollars the state will contribute.
He said several minor change orders were approved for the two construction plans.
A variety of concerts for district students are planned during the next three weeks and graduation is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 4 in the Veterans Memorial Performing Arts Center at the high school.
April Student of the Month awards were presented to Emma Coder (primary school), Dash Vickery (middle school) and Margarita Bulos (high school).
